 | Wed, May 03, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Fed poised to raise key interest rate amid bank turmoil

The Federal Reserve is ready to rase a key interest rate Wednesday, with a number of turbulent dangers, including bank turmoil and the U.S. debt limit crisis, that could plunge the economy into a recession.

By

National News

May 3, 2023 - 2:31 PM

Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell listens during an open session of a Financial Stability Oversight Council meeting at the Department of the Treasury on Apr. 21, 2023, in Washington, DC. Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images/TNS

WASHINGTON (AP) — Poised to raise interest rates Wednesday for a 10th time, Federal Reserve officials are facing two competing economic trends that could make their future rate decisions more difficult and treacherous.

On the one hand, turmoil in the banking sector and political battles over the government’s borrowing limit could weaken the economy if banks restrict lending and financial markets tumble on fears of a default on the nation’s debt. Such anxieties would argue against further rate hikes, at least for now.

On the other hand, inflation, while slowing, is persisting at a level far above the central bank’s 2% target rate, raising concerns that the Fed might have to further tighten credit to slow price increases. Additional rate hikes would follow — a trend that would lead to ever-higher borrowing rates and heighten the risk of a recession.

Related
January 27, 2022
December 20, 2018
December 17, 2018
August 14, 2018
Most Popular