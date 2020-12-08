Feds passed on more vaccine

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s administration is facing new scrutiny today after failing to lock in a chance to buy millions of additional doses of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine, which has shown to be highly effective against COVID-19.
That decision could delay the delivery of a second batch of doses until Pfizer fulfills other international contracts.
The revelation comes as Trump plans to host a White House summit aimed at celebrating the expected approval of the first vaccine later this week. His administration is seeking to tamp down public skepticism over the vaccine and secure a key component of the Republican president’s legacy.
