Fierce winds fan Rockies wildfires

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Strong winds fanned two Rocky Mountain wildfires last week, prompting new evacuation orders as one spread toward communities outside Rocky Mountain National Park.

Cool autumn weather had been helping firefighters in their efforts to quell the Mullen Fire in southeastern Wyoming and northern Colorado, and the Cameron Peak Fire in northern Colorado. But gusts of 70 mph have complicated their efforts.

Forecasters expected dry air and strong wind to pose a challenge for firefighters into the weekend.