Fiona, famed zoo hippo, dies after swallowing hat
Fiona, a prized hippo in the Cincinnati Zoo, died Thursday after she swallowed a knit hat that had been accidentally tossed into her enclosure.
Fiona, a prized hippo in the Cincinnati Zoo, died Thursday after she swallowed a knit hat that had been accidentally tossed into her enclosure.
CINCINNATI (AP) — Fans of Fiona, the Cincinnati Zoo’s hippo, draped a hippo statue with flowers and notes written in crayon Friday, a day after she died from complications caused by swallowing a knit hat accidentally flung into her enclosure.
A little girl held up a drawing of Fiona while a woman left behind a watermelon, one of Fiona’s favorite treats.
“She brought so much love in her lifetime,” said one note.
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