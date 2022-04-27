 | Thu, Apr 28, 2022
Fire crews prepare for dry storms, winds

More strong winds and low humidity will challenge fire crews across the nation.

April 27, 2022 - 4:30 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — From the Southwestern U.S. to the southern High Plains, forecasters are warning that more strong winds and low humidity will challenge fire crews over the coming days.

More strong winds and low humidity levels are on tap for the coming days, prompting firefighters in drought-stricken New Mexico to cut away brush and burn out any extra fuel Wednesday in an effort to keep the flames of what has become the largest wildfire burning in the U.S. from reaching homes that are still in its path.

The perimeter of the fire stretches more than 180 miles. It has moved across meadows and up mountainsides, forcing residents from several villages to flee as the flames consumed family ranches, a community center and other structures.

