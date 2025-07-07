Flash Flood Alley: Why Texas is so prone to disasters

Texas Hill Country is known for its landscapes, where shallow rivers wind among hills and through rugged valleys. That geography also makes it one of the deadliest places in the United States for flash flooding.

In the early hours of Friday, a flash flood swept through an area of Hill Country dotted with summer camps and small towns about 70 miles northwest of San Antonio.

At least 68 people died in Kerr County, and 20 girls from one camp were still unaccounted for, officials said in a late afternoon update Sunday. More than a dozen deaths were reported in nearby counties.

The flooding began with a heavy downpour that sent water sheeting off the hillsides and into creeks. The creeks poured into the Guadalupe River.

A river gauge at Hunt, Texas, near the camp, showed how quickly the river flooded: About 3 a.m. Friday, the Guadalupe River was rising about 1 foot every five minutes at the gauge, National Weather Service data shows.

By 4:30 a.m., it had risen more than 20 feet. As the water moved downstream, it reached Kerrville, where it rose faster.

Flood expert Hatim Sharif, a hydrologist and civil engineer at the University of Texas at San Antonio, explains what makes this part of the country, known as Flash Flood Alley, so dangerous.

What makes Hill Country so prone to flooding?

Texas, as a whole, leads the nation in flood deaths, and by a wide margin.

A colleague and I analyzed data from 1959 to 2019 and found 1,069 people had died in flooding in Texas over those six decades.

The next highest total was in Louisiana, with 693.

Many of those flood deaths have been in Hill County. It’s part of an area known as Flash Flood Alley, a crescent of land that curves from near Dallas down to San Antonio and then westward.

The hills are steep, and the water moves quickly when it floods.

This is a semi-arid area with soils that don’t soak up much water, so the water sheets off quickly and the shallow creeks can rise fast. When those creeks converge on a river, they can create a surge of water that wipes out homes and washes away cars and, unfortunately, anyone in its path.

Hill Country has seen some devastating flash floods. In 1987, heavy rain in western Kerr County quickly flooded the Guadalupe River, triggering a flash flood similar to the one in 2025.

Ten teenagers being evacuated from a camp died in the rushing water. San Antonio, at the eastern edge of Hill Country, was hit with a flash flood June 12 that killed 13 people whose cars were swept away by high water from a fast-flooding creek near an interstate ramp in the early morning.