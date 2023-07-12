 | Wed, Jul 12, 2023
Flooded New England communities shift to recovery

July 12, 2023 - 3:32 PM

Simon Jennings, of Montpelier, Vt., removes mid-20th century mannequins from the flood-damaged antique, art, and furnishing store J. Langdon he shares with his wife, in downtown Montpelier, Vt. Tuesday, July 11, 2023. A storm that dumped two months of rain in two days brought more flooding across Vermont Tuesday. Photo by (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

ANDOVER, Vt. (AP) — Floodwaters receded in Vermont cities and towns pummeled by a storm that delivered two months of rain in two days, enabling people to focus on recovering from a disaster that trapped residents in homes, closed roadways and choked streets and businesses with mud and debris.

The water drained off in the capital city of Montpelier, where streets were flooded Tuesday by the swollen Winooski River, and lingering concerns about a dam just upstream eased as water levels there appeared to stabilize.

“It looks like it won’t breach. That is good. That is one less thing we have to have on our front burner,” Montpelier Town Manager Bill Fraser said.

