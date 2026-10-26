Flooding plagues southwestern US
Rising river levels lead to evacuations across The Four Corners region of the United States, following torrential rains.
Parts of the Southwest’s Four Corners region remained under a flood warning Monday as some saturated neighborhoods began cleaning up, assessing damage and watching out for water that could be contaminated with chemicals and raw sewage.
Flooding caused by excessive rainfall happened Monday along the San Juan River in parts of the Four Corners region, the meeting point of Utah, Colorado, Arizona and New Mexico. The area has experienced unusually heavy rain since Wednesday that caused rivers to surge, flooding homes and forcing water rescues. Storms led to a tornado that touched down in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on Saturday night.
One flooding-related death was reported in Santa Fe on Saturday during a water rescue of a family that had attempted to cross a flooded arroyo in their vehicle, the county sheriff’s office said. A father and child were able to get onto land, but a female passenger was swept away by the current and was found dead a mile away, the office said.
The Associated Press
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