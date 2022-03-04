Florida poised to limit abortions as Supreme Court mulls Roe

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday said he would sign a 15-week abortion ban into law after Florida’s legislature joined the trend of Republican-led states anticipating a U.S. Supreme Court decision that could sharply limit abortion rights in America.

DeSantis, a Republican, told reporters at a news conference in Jacksonville that “I think that we’ll be able to sign that in short order,” a day after the GOP-controlled statehouse approved the bill following a series of emotional debates that often veered into painful, personal stories.

Republicans across the country are moving to replicate a 15-week abortion ban in Mississippi that the Supreme Court seems poised to uphold this summer. If the court weakens or overturns Roe v. Wade, Florida could be less of a destination for women throughout the South whose states have more restrictive abortion laws.