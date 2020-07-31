Menu Search Log in

Florida teen arrested in massive Twitter hack

17-year-old boy faces 30 felony charges. Authorities said he hacked Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Mike Bloomberg and tech billionaires like Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates and Elon Musk.

July 31, 2020 - 4:01 PM

MIAMI (AP) — A Florida teen hacked the Twitter accounts of prominent politicians, celebrities and technology moguls to scam people around globe out of more than $100,000 in Bitcoin, authorities said Friday.

The 17-year-old boy was arrested earlier Friday in Tampa, where the Hillsborough State Attorney’s Office will prosecute the case. He faces 30 felony charges, according to a news release.

The hacks led to bogus tweets being sent out July 15 from the accounts of Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Mike Bloomberg and a number of tech billionaires including Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Celebrities Kanye West and his wife, Kim Kardashian West, were also hacked.

