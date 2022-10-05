 | Wed, Oct 05, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Florida’s island dwellers dig out

Pine Island, the largest barrier island off Florida’s Gulf Coast, has been largely cut off from the outside world after Ian heavily damaged its causeway and rendered its towns reachable only by boat or aircraft.

By

National News

October 5, 2022 - 4:07 PM

The Matlacha bridge to Pine Island as its being repaired on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022.

ST. JAMES CITY, Fla. (AP) — Following Hurricane Ian’s destruction, many residents on one Florida island have stayed put for days without electricity and other resources while hoping the lone bridge to the mainland is repaired.

Pine Island, the largest barrier island off Florida’s Gulf Coast, has been largely cut off from the outside world after Ian heavily damaged its causeway and rendered its towns reachable only by boat or aircraft.

“We feel as a community that if we leave the island — abandon it — nobody is going to take care of that problem of fixing our road in and out,” Pine Island resident Leslie Arias said as small motor boats delivered water and other necessities.

Related
October 3, 2022
September 30, 2022
October 6, 2020
September 4, 2018
Most Popular