 | Tue, May 02, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Folk singer extraordinaire, Gordon Lightfoot, dies at 84

Canadian folk singer Gordon Lightfoot, 84, died at a Toronto hospital Monday. Lightfoot recorded such standards as "Sundown," "The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald" and "If You Could Read My Mind."

By

National News

May 2, 2023 - 2:34 PM

Gordon Lightfoot in the documentary "Gordon Lightfoot: If You Could Read My Mind" Photo by Geoff George/Greenwich Entertainment/TNS

TORONTO (AP) — Gordon Lightfoot, the folk singer-songwriter known for “If You Could Read My Mind” and “Sundown” and for songs that told tales of Canadian identity, died Monday. He was 84.

Representative Victoria Lord said the musician died at a Toronto hospital. His cause of death was not immediately available.

One of the most renowned voices to emerge from Toronto’s Yorkville folk club scene in the 1960s, Lightfoot recorded 20 studio albums and penned hundreds of songs, including “Carefree Highway,” “Early Morning Rain” and “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald.”

Related
October 17, 2019
April 4, 2019
February 27, 2019
December 19, 2018
Most Popular