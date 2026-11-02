Food assistance scheduled to drop over next 5 years

To help pay for tax cuts, lawmakers defunded federal food assistance, changed eligibility requirements and placed more responsibility on state governments
by Sky Chadde, Investigate Midwest
Published: November 2, 2026
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To help pay for tax cuts, lawmakers defunded federal food assistance, changed eligibility requirements and placed more responsibility on state governments

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal government increased its spending on federal food assistance programs, such as SNAP, WIC and school lunches. 

The government was spending more on the programs than at any point in their history. Many people couldn’t work during the pandemic, and the programs helped them make ends meet. 

Since then, though, the funding has trended downward, and it will likely continue to drop.

Sky Chadde, Investigate Midwest

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