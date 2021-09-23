 | Fri, Sep 24, 2021
Forces surround border migrant camp

U.S. envoy for Haiti resigns over decision to deport thousands of Haitian refugees

September 23, 2021 - 10:40 AM

Haitian migrants cross the Rio Grande into Del Rio, Texas from Ciudad Acuna on September 18, 2021. Thousands of migrants have arrived in the border city and have camped underneath the Del Rio International Bridge on the U.S. side of the border.

CIUDAD ACUÑA, Mexico (AP) — A camp where more than 14,000 migrants had waited along the Texas border just days ago was dramatically smaller at dawn this morning, while across the river in Mexico, Haitian migrants in a growing camp awoke surrounded by security forces as a helicopter thundered overhead.

Both governments appeared eager to end the increasingly politicized humanitarian situation at the border, even as the U.S. expulsion of Haitians to their troubled homeland caused blowback for the administration of President Joe Biden.

The Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti, Daniel Foote, submitted a letter of resignation protesting the “inhumane” large-scale expulsions of Haitian migrants, U.S. officials said today.

