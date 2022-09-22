 | Fri, Sep 23, 2022
Forecasters monitoring Caribbean storm system

Forecasters are predicting a tropical wave in the Caribbean carries a high chance of becoming a hurricane, with Florida potentially in the storm's path.

By

National News

September 22, 2022 - 2:08 PM

The Atlantic tropics and Caribbean are teeming with activity this week. Photo by (National Hurricane Center/TNS)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A tropical wave located in the southeast Caribbean on Thursday has a high chance of becoming a hurricane in the coming days, according to the National Weather Service Miami.

In the next week, several long-term weather forecast models show the system turning north, passing over Cuba, and heading toward the Gulf of Mexico, and possibly Florida.

“It looks like it’s going to end up being a major hurricane,” said Will Redman, a spokesperson for the National Weather Service Miami.

