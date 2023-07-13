 | Thu, Jul 13, 2023
Forecasters: Much of US will continue to bake

Phoenix, the hottest city in the U.S., hit temperatures of 110 for 13 consecutive days and have been as high as 119. Other places in the Southwest are facing record high temperatures as well.

By

National News

July 13, 2023 - 2:39 PM

Map of severe drought in the U.S.

PHOENIX (AP) — Millions of people across the Southwest are living through a historic heat wave, with even the heat-experienced desert city of Phoenix being tested since temperatures have hit 110 for 13 consecutive days.

More than 111 million people across the United States were under extreme heat advisories, watches and warnings, The National Weather Service reported Wednesday. Huge swaths of Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and California were experiencing temperatures above 90.

“To underscore just how expansive this heat is, based off the current forecast approximately 27 million people across the Lower 48 (states) will experience an air temperature or heat index above 110  over the next 7 days,” the National Weather Service said in a separate bulletin. “It is imperative users take action to limit their exposure to the oppressive hot weather as it looks to stick around for the time being.”

