Former aide: Trump was told protesters had weapons

Hutchinson, a top aide to Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows, said she was “scared, and nervous for what could happen” ahead of the riot after conversations with Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, Meadows and others.

A video of former President Donald Trump is displayed on a screen during a hearing of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Cassidy Hutchinson, a key aide in Donald Trump’s White House, told the House committee investigating the violent Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection on Tuesday that Trump was informed that people rallying on the mall that morning had weapons but he told officials to “let my people in” and march to the Capitol.

Hutchinson quoted Trump as directing his staff, in profane terms, to take away the magnetometers that he thought would slow down supporters who’d gathered in Washington. In videotaped testimony played before the committee, she recalled the former president saying words to the effect of: “”I don’t f-in’ care that they have weapons.”

“They’re not here to hurt me. Take the f-in’mags away. Let my people in. They can march to the Capitol from here,” Hutchinson testified.

