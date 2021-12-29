 | Wed, Dec 29, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Former Senate majority leader Harry Reid dies

Harry Reid died at age 82 after a four-year battle with pancreatic cancer. He was known as one of the toughest dealmakers in Congress.

By

National News

December 29, 2021 - 9:24 AM

Sen. Harry Reid speaks on the third day of the Democratic National Convention at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Wednesday, July 27, 2016. Reid died Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. He was 82. (Olivier Douliery/Abaca Press/TNS)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Harry Reid, the former U.S. Senate majority leader and Nevada’s longest-serving member of Congress, has died. He was 82.

Reid died Tuesday, “peacefully” and surrounded by friends at home in suburban Henderson, “following a courageous, four-year battle with pancreatic cancer,” according to family members and a statement from Landra Reid, his wife of 62 years.

Harry Reid

“Harry was a devout family man and deeply loyal friend,” she said. “We greatly appreciate the outpouring of support from so many over these past few years. We are especially grateful for the doctors and nurses that cared for him. Please know that meant the world to him,” Landra Reid said.

Related
February 17, 2021
January 17, 2020
August 27, 2018
November 3, 2014
Most Popular