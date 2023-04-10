 | Mon, Apr 10, 2023
Four killed in shooting in Louisville bank

Four people were killed after a shooter opened fire Monday at a bank in downtown Louisville, Ky. Among the victims were acquaintances of Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.

By

National News

April 10, 2023 - 2:13 PM

Law enforcement officers respond to an active shooter near the Old National Bank building on April 10, 2023, in Louisville, Kentucky. Photo by Luke Sharrett/Getty Images/TNS

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A shooter at a bank in downtown Louisville killed at least four people — including two friends of the governor — and wounded at least nine others Monday, authorities said. The suspect also was dead.

The shooting, the 15th mass killing in the country this year, comes just two weeks after a former student killed three children and three adults at a Christian elementary school in Nashville, Tennessee, about 160 miles (260 kilometers) to the south. That state’s governor and his wife also had friends killed in that shooting.

Police in Louisville arrived as gunshots were still being fired inside Old National Bank and exchanged fire with the shooter, Louisville Metro Police Department Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey said at a news conference. He said it wasn’t clear whether the shooter killed himself or was shot by officers.

