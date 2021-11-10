 | Thu, Nov 11, 2021
GE announces split, ending conglomerate

General Electric, whose days date back to the company's founding by Thomas Edison, is splitting into three separate divisions. The sweeping plan marks the end of an era in which large conglomerates once dominated the market.

By

National News

November 10, 2021 - 9:46 AM

Stanford University Research Associate Andrew B. Holbrook, Ph.D., adjusts a GE Healthcare MR750 3T MRI machine at the Radiological Sciences Lab at Stanford University in Palo Alto, California, Feb. 10, 2012. In the lower right, an HP TouchPad Tablet and a Palm Pixi Plus contain apps Holbrook's developing that allow users to control an MRI scanner. Photo by LiPo Ching/San Jose Mercury News/TNS

General Electric Co. will split into three separate companies in a stunning breakup of the iconic manufacturer founded by Thomas Edison whose sprawling businesses once made it the world’s most valuable company. The shares surged.

GE will spin off its health-care business in early 2023 and combine its renewable energy, fossil-fuel power and digital units into a single energy-focused entity that will be spun off a year later, the company said Tuesday. The remaining company will consist of GE Aviation, its jet-engine division. 

“What we’re doing today is creating three outstanding investment-grade, global leaders in health care, aviation and energy,” Chief Executive Officer Larry Culp said in an interview. “GE has led in these markets for a long time and today we’re setting ourselves up for another century of leadership.”

