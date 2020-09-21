Ginsburg’s death spurs more fights

WASHINGTON (AP) — Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death drew mourners to the steps of the Supreme Court, where they sang “Amazing Grace” in the dark. Fresh off a rally stage in Minnesota, President Donald Trump learned of the loss and praised Ginsburg as an “amazing” woman.

Such grace notes didn’t last long. They were overwhelmed as swiftly as the sagebrush of Western wildfires, little boats in the hurricanes and hospitals at the height of infections in this year of calamity and a book named “Rage.”

With a court seat open, yet another fiery fight is lit between partisans clashing over matters of racism, policing, masks, lockdowns, how to vote and for whom to vote, as one crisis after another pummels the country, bringing no unity and no common heroes, just another flashpoint.