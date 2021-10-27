 | Wed, Oct 27, 2021
GM partners with dealers to install more EV chargers

The automaker will work with dealers to get up to 40,000 Level 2 chargers installed across their communities starting in 2022. 

October 27, 2021 - 9:59 AM

On Tuesday, General Motors Co. revealed three new Ultium chargers for sale with coming EVs. (General Motors/TNS)

DETROIT — General Motors Co. is partnering with dealers to ramp up the installation of electric vehicle charging stations as it prepares to put more battery-powered cars and trucks on the road.

Through the Dealer Community Charging Program being revealed Tuesday, GM will work with dealers to get up to 40,000 Level 2 chargers installed across their communities starting in 2022. The charging stations will be available to all EV users — not just GM customers. The program is part of GM’s plan to invest about $750 million on charging infrastructure through 2025.

GM also revealed Tuesday a new line of three Ultium-branded Level 2 “smart charging stations” that customers can buy through dealerships or online. Ultium is also the brand name for GM’s new EV platform, propulsion components and charging ecosystem.

