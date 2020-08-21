Menu Search Log in

Golden State Killer sentenced to life for rapes, slayings

'I went to bed ... not knowing my life would change,' read the statement of Phyllis Henneman, who was raped in 1976.

By

National News

August 21, 2020 - 3:43 PM

Carol Daly, left, and Kathy Rogers read their statement at the podium as Joseph James DeAngelo is present in the courtroom during the first day of victim impact statements in Sacramento, California, on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. Photo by (Santiago Mejia/Pool/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A former California police officer dubbed the Golden State Killer told victims Friday hew was “truly sorry” before he was sentenced to multiple life prison sentences for a decade-long string of rapes and murders that terrorized a wide swath of the state.

Joseph James DeAngelo, 74, pleaded guilty in June to 13 murders and 13 rape-related charges under a plea deal that avoided a possible death sentence. 

The punishment imposed by Sacramento County Superior Court Judge Michael Bowman means DeAngelo will die in prison for the crimes committed between 1975 and 1986.

