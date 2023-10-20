 | Fri, Oct 20, 2023
Menu Search Log in

GOP drops Jordan nomination; ‘back at square one’

Republicans voted to drop Jim Jordan as House speaker nominee. They plan to restart the search for a new speaker on Monday.

By

National News

October 20, 2023 - 3:55 PM

U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) sits in the House chamber after the House of Representatives failed to elevate Jordan to Speaker of the House for the third time in the U.S. Capitol on Oct. 20, 2023, in Washington, D.C. After Jordan failed in three consecutive votes for Speaker, House Republican's will meet to discuss the next steps for their nominee for Speaker after Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) was ousted from the speakership on October 4. (Win McNamee/Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans dropped Rep. Jim Jordan on Friday as their nominee for House speaker, making the decision during a closed-door session after the hard-edged ally of Donald Trump failed badly on a third ballot for the gavel.

The blocked-House impasse deepening, Republicans have no realistic or workable plan to unite the fractured GOP majority, elect a new speaker and return to the work of Congress that has been languishing since hard-liners ousted Kevin McCarthy at the start of the month.

Majority Leader Steve Scalise said they’re going “come back and start over” on Monday.

Related
July 23, 2021
May 7, 2021
September 4, 2018
May 19, 2018
Most Popular