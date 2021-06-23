 | Wed, Jun 23, 2021
GOP filibuster blocks Dems’ voting rights bill

Attempt to rewrite US election and voting law was blocked by a Republican filibuster.

By

National News

June 23, 2021 - 9:41 AM

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., exits a lunch with Senate Democrats at the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in Washington, D.C. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Democrats’ sweeping attempt to rewrite U.S. election and voting law suffered a major setback in the Senate Tuesday, blocked by a filibuster wall of Republican opposition to what would be the largest overhaul of the electoral system in a generation.

The vote leaves the Democrats with no clear path forward, though President Joe Biden declared, “This fight is far from over.”

The bill, known as the For the People Act, would touch on virtually every aspect of how elections are conducted, striking down hurdles to voting that advocates view as the Civil Rights fight of the era, while also curbing the influence of money in politics and limiting partisan influence over the drawing of congressional districts. 

