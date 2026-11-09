GOP House member launches bid to impeach Hegseth
Republican Congressman Thomas Massie filed a resolution Monday to impeach Secretary of Pete Hegseth, alleging misdeeds on the war in Iran and in strikes against Yemen and Venezuela.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep. Thomas Massie moved Monday to force a vote to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, setting the stage for a dramatic vote on whether to remove one of the Trump administration’s most prominent figures following sweeping election losses.
The impeachment resolution was introduced by Massie, a Kentucky Republican, as soon as the House opened for the first day of sessions after the midterms. It largely focuses on the war in Iran but also includes references to Hegseth’s role in carrying out military actions in Yemen and Venezuela.
Massie said the secretary’s actions amount to “high crimes and misdemeanors” and his leadership at the Pentagon “thus warrants impeachment.”
The Associated Press
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