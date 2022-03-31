 | Thu, Mar 31, 2022
Got a dime? Businesses seek Treasury help with coin shortage

The consequences of the circulation slowdown hit people who don’t have an ability to pay for items electronically, they say.

March 31, 2022 - 3:31 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Got a dime you can spare? Coins are in short supply — again.

Retailers, laundromats and other businesses that rely on coins want Americans to empty their piggy banks and look under couch cushions for extra change and “get coin moving.”

A group of trade associations that represent individual businesses including banks, retail outlets, truck stops, grocery stores and more is asking the Treasury Department for more help convincing Americans to get coins back in circulation.

