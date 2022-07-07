 | Thu, Jul 07, 2022
Got COVID? Here’s what doctors say

Physicians say it's best to stay home and rest if you have COVID-19, even as vaccines and new treatments ease some of the concerns about the illness: 'Sleep equals immunity.'

From left to right: Anthony Fauci, MD, Director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Rochelle Walensky, MD, MPH, Director, United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; Robert Califf, MD, Commissioner, United States Food and Drug Administration; and Dawn O'Connell, Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response, United States Department of Health and Human Services attend the COVID Federal Response Hearing on Capitol Hill on June 16, 2022, in Washington, DC. Dr. Fauci was attending the hearing remotely due to testing positive for COVID-19. The hearing was held to examine and update the ongoing Federal response to COVID-19, focusing on current status and future planning. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images/TNS)

More than two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, when Dr. Anthony Fauci tested positive for the coronavirus, his federal agency announced that he would “continue to work from his home.”

So did U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, who announced on Twitter that after testing positive, “I plan to work remotely.” And so did San Francisco Mayor London Breed, whose office announced she would conduct meetings from home after testing positive.

As vaccines and new treatments have eased some of the alarm around a COVID-19 diagnosis, continuing to work — but from home — has become a familiar practice among professionals who can do their jobs remotely. Fauci was vaccinated and boosted and said he was experiencing mild symptoms, like other officials who said they would stay on the job from home.

