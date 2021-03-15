Menu Search Log in

Grammys put spotlight on young hitmakers

Beyonce sets record with 28 trophies. Taylor Swift becomes first woman to earn album of the year for a third time.

By

National News

March 15, 2021 - 9:45 AM

From top left: Beyonce, Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift, and H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards.

Harry Styles opened the show. Trevor Noah served as host. And only three of the two dozen performers were older than 40.

The 63rd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday strove to serve as a course correction for #GrammysSoWhite, #GrammysSoOld and #PandemicAwardShowsSoMeh.

Who won? With four trophies, Beyoncé has now collected more Grammys — 28 — than any other woman. Or any singer. Taylor Swift became the first woman to win album of the year for a third time. And Billie Eilish captured back to back records of the year.

