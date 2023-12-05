 | Tue, Dec 05, 2023
Grand Theft Auto VI leak followed by official trailer

Rockstar Games released its highly-anticipated trailer 15 hours early after its as leaked online.

NEW YORK (AP) — The highly-anticipated trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI arrived a little early after a copy was leaked online.

Rockstar Games released its first look for the sixth game of the cult-classic video game series Monday evening — roughly 15 hours before the planned Tuesday morning unveiling — while citing the leak.

“Our trailer has leaked so please watch the real thing on YouTube,” Rockstar Games wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, just after 5 p.m. Monday.

