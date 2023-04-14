 | Fri, Apr 14, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Guardsman charged on Espionage Act

Teixeira appeared in federal court in Boston to face charges, under the Espionage Act, of unauthorized retention of classified and national defense information.

By

National News

April 14, 2023 - 4:09 PM

(Dreamstime/TNS) Photo by TNS

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts Air National Guardsman accused in the leak of highly classified military documents appeared in court Friday as prosecutors unsealed charges and revealed how billing records and interviews with social media comrades helped pinpoint the suspect.

Among the revelations: That the platform Discord provided information that helped lead the FBI to guardsman Jack Teixeira, and that Teixeira used his government computer to search for the word “leak” on the day last week when news media reports revealed that classified documents had been improperly disclosed.

President Joe Biden said the government was working to determine “the validity” of the leaked documents. In the meantime, he said in a White House statement, “I have directed our military and intelligence community to take steps to further secure and limit distribution of sensitive information, and our national security team is closely coordinating with our partners and allies.”

Related
April 14, 2023
April 13, 2023
May 30, 2019
July 17, 2013
Most Popular