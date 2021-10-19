 | Wed, Oct 20, 2021
Haiti gang seeks $1 million each for kidnapped missionaries

Sixteen of the abductees are Americans and one Canadian. They served with Christian Aid Ministries out of Ohio

October 19, 2021 - 2:21 PM

A boy takes a drink of water near a burning pile of trash inside a tent camp on the outskirts of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, after its 7.0 earthquake in 2010. Haiti has been ravaged by earthquakes, hurricanes and political upheaval the past 20 years. (Brian Vander Brug/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A gang that kidnapped 17 members of a U.S.-based missionary group is demanding $1 million ransom per person, although authorities are not clear whether that includes the five children being held, a top Haitian official told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The official, who wasn’t authorized to speak to the press, said someone from the 400 Mawozo gang called a ministry leader shortly after kidnapping the missionaries on Saturday and demanded the ransom. A person in contact with the organization, Christian Aid Ministries, also confirmed the $1 million per person demand, which was first reported by The Wall Street Journal. That source spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the situation.

The ages of the adults being held captive range from 18 to 48, while the children are 8 months, 3 years, 6 years, 13 years and 15 years, according to a statement from the organization on Tuesday. Sixteen of the abductees are Americans and one Canadian.

