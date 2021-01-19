Menu Search Log in

Harris prepares for central role in Biden’s White House

Kamala Harris will make history Wednesday. She'll also play a significant part in shaping President Biden's priorities, especially as the new administration tackles challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

January 19, 2021 - 9:35 AM

U.S. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris wears a protective mask while arriving to the U.S. Capitol on Dec. 11, 2020, in Washington, D.C. (Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kamala Harris will make history on Wednesday when she becomes the nation’s first female vice president — and the first Black woman and the first woman of South Asian descent to hold that office. But that’s only where her boundary-breaking role begins.

With the confluence of crises confronting Joe Biden’s administration — and an evenly divided Senate in which she would deliver the tie-breaking vote — Harris is shaping up to be a central player in addressing everything from the coronavirus pandemic to criminal justice reform.

Symone Sanders, Harris’ chief spokeswoman, said that while the vice president-elect’s portfolio hasn’t been fully defined yet, she has a hand in all aspects of Biden’s agenda.

