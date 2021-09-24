 | Fri, Sep 24, 2021
Home that inspired ‘The Conjuring’ movie for sale

One of the most well-known haunted houses in the US is up for sale for the scary price of $1.2 million.

BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (AP) — Not afraid of ghosts and things that go bump in the night?

The purportedly haunted Rhode Island farmhouse where the spooky happenings that inspired the 2013 horror movie “The Conjuring” occurred hit the market Thursday for the scary price of $1.2 million.

Realtor Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty in its listing called the 14-room, 3,100-square-foot home on 8.5 acres in Burrillville “one of the most well-known haunted houses in the United States.”

