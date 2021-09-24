Home that inspired ‘The Conjuring’ movie for sale

BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (AP) — Not afraid of ghosts and things that go bump in the night?

The purportedly haunted Rhode Island farmhouse where the spooky happenings that inspired the 2013 horror movie “The Conjuring” occurred hit the market Thursday for the scary price of $1.2 million.

Realtor Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty in its listing called the 14-room, 3,100-square-foot home on 8.5 acres in Burrillville “one of the most well-known haunted houses in the United States.”