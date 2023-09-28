 | Thu, Sep 28, 2023
House Republicans open impeachment hearings

The Republican-led House Oversight, Judiciary and Ways and Means committes opened an impeachment hearing against President Biden, alleging he profited from his son's business dealings.

September 28, 2023 - 2:51 PM

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., makes an opening statement during a hearing to discuss unsustainable drug prices with CEOs of major drug companies on Sept. 30, 2020, in Washington, D.C. As chairman of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, he has been tapped to lead the inquiry of President Joe Biden. Photo by Greg Nash/Pool/Getty Images/TNS

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans launched a formal impeachment hearing Thursday against President Joe Biden, saying they intend to “provide accountability” as they make their case to the public, their colleagues and skeptics in the Senate.

The chairmen of the Oversight, Judiciary, and Ways and Means committees used the opening hearing of their impeachment inquiry to review the constitutional and legal questions involved. They are trying to show what they say are links to Biden’s son Hunter’s overseas businesses, though key witnesses said they do not yet see hard evidence of impeachable offenses.

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky, the Oversight chairman, said the lawmakers have “a mountain of evidence” that will show that the elder Biden “abused his public office for his family’s financial gain.”

