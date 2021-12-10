 | Fri, Dec 10, 2021
Menu Search Log in

How redistricting is killing competition

Redistricting efforts by Republicans are drawing maps to give their candidates a distinct advantage, but likely will accelerate the demise of competitive elections and heighten partisan polarization.

By

National News

December 10, 2021 - 2:41 PM

The American flag flies in front of the U.S. Capitol Dome on Sept. 10, 2021, in Washington, D.C. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images/TNS)

Republicans in the fast-growing suburbs north of Dallas had a scare last year.

Democrat Joe Biden came within a single percentage point of then-President Donald Trump in the congressional district represented by Republican Van Taylor. Though Taylor easily won reelection to the U.S. House, Trump’s narrow margin was a warning sign that a typically easy win might not be so easy anymore. 

So when Republicans, who control the Texas Legislature, redrew the state’s congressional maps this fall, they protected Taylor. They scattered his constituents into multiple districts, consolidating GOP voters to make safe districts. One is a bizarrely shaped tripod: a narrow leg jabs into a suburb to grab Republican-leaning voters, while the other two legs reach into rural areas all the way to the Oklahoma border. 

Related
October 14, 2020
October 12, 2020
December 3, 2018
June 23, 2016
Most Popular