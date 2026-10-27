How Trump’s ‘little detour’ to Iran became a roadblock in the midterm elections
Next week’s midterm elections could be decided by voters who normally vote for Republicans, but are turning to vote for Democratic candidates, because of ongoing frustration surrounding the U.S.-Iran war.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Noor Dubow says he regularly votes for Republican candidates he believes align with his economic views — even though he’s never been a fan of Donald Trump, finding himself repelled by some of the president’s dehumanizing rhetoric toward immigrants.
But this year, when Dubow cast his early ballot in the midterm election, he found himself tipping more toward Democrats because of his frustration with Trump’s decision to go to war with Iran.
“Where are the Republicans in Congress?” asked Dubow, 44, a dispatcher at a trucking logistics firm in Columbus, Ohio, where he has a bird’s-eye view of the disruption that surging fuel prices are having on the economy. “Why aren’t the Republicans holding Trump accountable?”
The Associated Press
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