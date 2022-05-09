 | Tue, May 10, 2022
Human remains in Lake Mead found amid water level drop

Investigators are not treating the case as a homicide, Las Vegas police said. The remains are currently with the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

May 9, 2022 - 2:49 PM

A boat motors along at Lake Mead, a key reservoir on the Colorado River. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A week after a decades-old body was found in receding Lake Mead, authorities in Las Vegas are trying to identify a second set of newly discovered human remains.

Two sisters from the Las Vegas suburb of Henderson were paddle boarding on the drought-stricken Colorado River reservoir when they spotted bones Saturday in the Callville Bay area of the lake.

Lindsey Melvin told KLAS-TV that they thought at first it was a bighorn sheep, but saw what appeared to be a human jaw and called park rangers. The National Park Service confirmed in a statement that the bones found were human.

