 | Mon, Nov 07, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Hurricane aid tops $2 billion

Most of the money was provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. About $710 million went directly to households, and another $322 million went to the state.

By

National News

November 7, 2022 - 3:35 PM

Aerial photo of damage in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers. (Joe Cavaretta/Sun Sentinel/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal aid to Florida for recovery from Hurricane Ian has topped the $2 billion mark, Biden administration officials announced Monday, one day before the midterm elections.

Most of the money was provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. About $710 million went directly to households, and another $322 million went to the state.

The U.S. Small Business Administration furnished $631 million in disaster loans, and the National Flood Insurance Program has paid out $351 million in claims.

Related
August 30, 2019
August 29, 2019
May 13, 2019
April 19, 2019
Most Popular