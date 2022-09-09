Hurricane Earl gathers strength

MIAMI — The peak of hurricane season arrives Saturday — and the Atlantic is bustling with activity.

The National Hurricane Center on Friday is watching Hurricane Earl, which is forecast to turn into a powerful post-tropical cyclone in the Atlantic on Saturday.

Earl’s swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions across portions of the U.S. East Coast, Bermuda, Nova Scotia and Newfoundland through the weekend, the hurricane center said. A tropical storm warning for Bermuda was discontinued on Friday.