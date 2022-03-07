 | Mon, Mar 07, 2022
Ice-fishing shanty blown across Michigan bay

Three anglers escaped serious injury when their homemade ice-fishing shanty was blown about a mile across a bay.

March 7, 2022 - 3:52 PM

MCKINLEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Three anglers are safe after a homemade ice-fishing shanty was blown about a mile across a bay in Michigan by winds that neared 50 mph, authorities said.

A person onshore called Huron County dispatchers about 8 a.m. Sunday after seeing someone struggling with the shanty as it was being blown across the ice on Saginaw Bay off McKinley Township, Huron County Sheriff Kelly Hanson said in a news release.

The shanty, which had been occupied by three men, was about 1.5 miles offshore when deputies arrived. Hanson said a fire department airboat was taken to the site for a rescue, but the three men eventually were able to make it across the ice to shore on their own.

