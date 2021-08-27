 | Fri, Aug 27, 2021
Ida aims for New Orleans on anniversary

Tropical Storm Ida was expected to intensify into a hurricane and slam into New Orleans o Sunday, the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina.

Tropical depression nine strengthened into Tropical Storm Ida on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. (National Hurricane Center/TNS)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Tropical Storm Ida swirled toward a strike on Cuba on Friday as a rapidly intensifying storm that could speed across warm Gulf waters and slam into Louisiana as a Category 3 hurricane on Sunday, the National Hurricane Center warned.

“The forecast track has it headed straight towards New Orleans. Not good,” said Jim Kossin, a senior scientist with The Climate Service.

Ida was expected to become a hurricane Friday before hitting tobacco-rich western Cuba, where the government issued a hurricane warning Friday for its westernmost provinces and the Isle of Youth. As much as 20 inches of rain could fall in places, making deadly flash floods and mudslides possible, forecasters said.

