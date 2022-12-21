 | Thu, Dec 22, 2022
In risky venture, Ukraine’s president meets with Biden

Zelenskyy’s visit to the U.S., his first known trip outside his nation since Russia invaded 300 days ago, was a closely guarded secret until the eve of his arrival.

December 21, 2022 - 5:10 PM

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets with President Joe Biden in the Oval Office of the White House on Dec. 21, 2022. It's his first trip abroad since Russia invaded in February. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is in the midst of a dramatic, risky wartime visit to Washington, where he met with President Joe Biden on Wednesday at the White House, thanked the U.S. for its support of his country’s war with Russia and pleaded for more U.S. aid.

“All my appreciation from my heart, from the hearts of all Ukrainians,” Zelenskyy said, speaking in English and seated next to Biden in the Oval Office. “Thanks from our ordinary people to your ordinary people, Americans.”

Biden lamented the brutality of the Russian onslaught on Ukraine, which he said targets civilians and infrastructure and uses “winter as a weapon.”

