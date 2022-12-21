In risky venture, Ukraine’s president meets with Biden

WASHINGTON — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is in the midst of a dramatic, risky wartime visit to Washington, where he met with President Joe Biden on Wednesday at the White House, thanked the U.S. for its support of his country’s war with Russia and pleaded for more U.S. aid.

“All my appreciation from my heart, from the hearts of all Ukrainians,” Zelenskyy said, speaking in English and seated next to Biden in the Oval Office. “Thanks from our ordinary people to your ordinary people, Americans.”

Biden lamented the brutality of the Russian onslaught on Ukraine, which he said targets civilians and infrastructure and uses “winter as a weapon.”