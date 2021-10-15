Infection hospitalizes Clinton

ORANGE, Calif. (AP) — Bill Clinton was said to be recovering from a urological infection Friday, and an aide to the former president said that Clinton was in an intensive care section of the hospital, though not receiving “ICU care.”

The aide, who spoke to reporters at the hospital on condition his name wasn’t used, did not elaborate on the reason Clinton was in the ICU. He said Clinton had a urological infection that spread to his bloodstream, but is on the mend and never went into septic shock, a potentially life-threatening condition.

Clinton was in good spirits and juggling books and watching TV coverage about his hospitalization, the aide said. Hillary Clinton was with him in the hospital, though not his daughter, Chelsea Clinton. There was no immediate word on any timeline for his release.