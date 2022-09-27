Inflation, end of benefits leaves Americans hungry

Hunger is spreading among Americans with steady but low-paying jobs, reversing President Joe Biden’s early success in cutting food scarcity by nearly a third and threatening to worsen as the country teeters on the brink of recession.

Nursing aides, maintenance workers, store clerks and roofers are among the Americans already turning to food banks for help, the consequence of political opposition to the administration’s efforts to extend temporary pandemic benefits and a spike in inflation that has been especially hard on families near the precipice of poverty.

The situation threatens to worsen as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates and the economy slows, with private forecasters now predicting a 50% chance of recession over the next 12 months.