 | Thu, Oct 21, 2021
Inflation spikes lead to voter concerns

Republicans are likely to target inflation as a key issue in the midterm elections. It's the latest in a string of challenges for the Biden White House and Democrats.

October 20, 2021 - 9:47 AM

President Joe Biden speaks at the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 324 in Howell, Michigan, on Oct. 5, 2021. (Max Ortiz/The Detroit News/TNS)

WASHINGTON — Democrats and Republicans alike have long expected next year’s midterm elections to hinge on the state of the coronavirus pandemic, the job market and former President Donald Trump’s influence on the GOP.

Now, they see a new potential top issue emerging: inflation.

Political strategists from both parties are closely watching the price of everyday goods, which continue to rise at higher-than-expected rates, preparing to grapple with a pocketbook issue that could resonate with voters in a way it hasn’t in decades.

