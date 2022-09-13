 | Tue, Sep 13, 2022
Inflation still stubbornly high despite slowdown

Lower gas costs slowed inflation but most other prices in the U.S. economy kept rising.

September 13, 2022 - 3:30 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lower gas costs slowed U.S. inflation for a second straight month in August, but most other prices across the economy kept rising — evidence that inflation remains a heavy burden for American households.

Consumer prices surged 8.3% last month compared with a year earlier, the government said Tuesday, down from an 8.5% increase in July and a four-decade high of 9.1% in June. On a monthly basis, prices rose 0.1%, after a flat reading in July.

But excluding the volatile food and energy categories, so-called core prices jumped 0.6% from July to August — up sharply from 0.3% the previous month and dashing hopes, for now, that core prices would moderate. And in the year ending in August, core prices leapt 6.3%, up from 5.9% in July.

