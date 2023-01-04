Infrastructure success brings Biden and McConnell together

COVINGTON, Kentucky (AP) — President Joe Biden visited a dilapidated bridge connecting Ohio and Kentucky to talk up the virtues of bipartisanship with Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday while at the same time blasting House Republicans for an “embarrassing” scene of disarray that has kept the chamber from organizing itself.

The Democratic president’s trip to the Brent Spence Bridge, which is getting a federal facelift, came as Washington is gripped by the GOP’s inability to unify behind a candidate for House speaker. Biden, as he left the White House, said the chaos was “not a good look” for the country. The election of a speaker is required before House members can be sworn in for the new congressional session.

“That’s not my problem,” Biden said of the speaker vote. “I just think it’s really embarrassing it’s taking so long.” He added that “the rest of the world is looking” at the turmoil on the House floor while his focus is on “getting things done.”