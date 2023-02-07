 | Tue, Feb 07, 2023
Intruder breaches Air Force One base

An intruder breached the home of Air Force One, one of the nation's most sensitive military bases. A resident opened fir on the suspect.

February 7, 2023 - 1:54 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Another intruder has breached the home of Air Force One, one of the nation’s most sensitive military bases, and this time a resident opened fire on the trespasser, Joint Base Andrews said in a statement late Monday.

During the incident, which occurred at about 11:30 a.m. Monday, “a man gained unauthorized access to a JBA housing area,” Joint Base Andrews said in a statement posted to Twitter. 

“A resident discharged a firearm, security forces arrived on scene to apprehend the intruder and law enforcement is investigating the incident.”

