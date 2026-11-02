Is El Niño making storms and flash floods in the Southwest worse?
El Niño, a natural warming cycle, is likely the primary culprit behind a series of storms that have deluged the Southwestern United States with historic flooding.
Published: November 2, 2026
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El Niño, a natural warming cycle, is likely the primary culprit behind a series of storms that have deluged the Southwestern United States with historic flooding.
NEW YORK (AP) — A chaotic climate phenomenon is intensifying heavy rains and floods in the Southwest, experts say.
A natural warming cycle called El Niño is sizzling Pacific Ocean waters, leaking moisture into the air that can fuel passing storms. Such El Niño events can happen irregularly every couple of years, but scientists say the latest iteration is particularly extreme.
“We’ve had super El Niños in the past, but this is a super duper El Niño,” said meteorologist Jeff Masters of Yale Climate Connections.
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The Associated Press
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